Banco Santander S.A. Sells 109 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $127.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.