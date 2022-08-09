Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,616 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 306,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 193,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,368,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.