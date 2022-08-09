Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Radware’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS.

Radware Price Performance

Radware stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 143.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06. Radware has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $42.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

About Radware

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Radware by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Articles

