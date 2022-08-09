Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,528 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 592,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 131,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

HPQ opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

