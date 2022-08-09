Lincoln National Corp Purchases 300 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 411,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $56.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.