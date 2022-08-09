Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

