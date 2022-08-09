Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $5,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.36. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

