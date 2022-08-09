Lincoln National Corp Makes New $670,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Up 0.7 %

SRE opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

