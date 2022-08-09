Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 387,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

