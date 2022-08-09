Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 134 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $334.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.00 and its 200 day moving average is $323.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

