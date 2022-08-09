Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

AJG stock opened at $179.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.