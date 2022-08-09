Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

