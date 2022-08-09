Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 216,305 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,262,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 48,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter.
Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of FATE opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $97.43.
FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.42.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
