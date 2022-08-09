Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PPG Industries by 25.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.45.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.