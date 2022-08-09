Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 133,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $320.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

