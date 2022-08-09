Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.