Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,218.67 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2,035.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

