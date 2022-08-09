Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

