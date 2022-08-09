Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

GPN opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average is $128.85. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $177.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.