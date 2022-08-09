Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,544 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

