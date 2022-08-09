Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

