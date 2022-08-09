Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $330.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.