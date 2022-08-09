Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 93 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $65,607,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,214,000 after buying an additional 98,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $211.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.18. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

