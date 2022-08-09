Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 70,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $18,747,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,602.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 690,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,184,000 after purchasing an additional 665,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

WY stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

