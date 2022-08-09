M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,868 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $200.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

