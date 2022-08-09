Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 95 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,824,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 278,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average is $158.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

