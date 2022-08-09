Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $584,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,497,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 661,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

