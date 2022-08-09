Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 996 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alcoa by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

