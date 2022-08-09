Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 62.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.