Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,500 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gartner were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 25.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,266 shares of company stock worth $5,280,144. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $295.72 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.14 and its 200-day moving average is $272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

