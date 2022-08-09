Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 17,828 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

NYSE:AVB opened at $206.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.27. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

