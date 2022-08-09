Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 53,485 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

