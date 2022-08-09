SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

