Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,789 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

