Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $6.48 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign Price Performance

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.