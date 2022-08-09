Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 12,093 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,102,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Century Communities Trading Up 2.6 %

CCS opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

