Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 45,518 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,518 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

TRGP stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

