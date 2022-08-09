65,879 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 68,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

