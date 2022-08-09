Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 497 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SHW opened at $240.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

