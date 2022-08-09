Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stake Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

MMSI opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

