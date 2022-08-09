Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Centene by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNC opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

