Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $466.76 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.94 and a 200-day moving average of $443.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

