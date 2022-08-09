Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $501,229,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after buying an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $96,601,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

