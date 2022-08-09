Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IQVIA by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $233.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average of $223.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

