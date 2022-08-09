Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $40,758,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average is $162.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.83.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.