Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.92.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average of $144.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

