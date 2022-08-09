Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.9 %

DECK stock opened at $320.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.36 and its 200 day moving average is $275.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

