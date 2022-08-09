Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,926 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,916,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 216.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

