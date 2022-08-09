Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,038,031 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

HBAN stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.