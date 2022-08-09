Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 292,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 54,336 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Fastenal by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $182,599. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.